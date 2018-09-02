Police register case under sedition against 5 youth in Poonch

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Indian police arrested five persons under sedition charge for allegedly raising anti-India slogans during a protest demonstration at Mendhar in Poonch district.

The SSP of Poonch, Rajiv Pandey while talking to media men confirmed that “An FIR under sections 124-A (sedition) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) has been registered at the Mendhar police station against the protesters who raised slogans.” “All other identified accused would be apprehended soon,” the SSP said.

He said that five protesters — Waseem Ahmed Thakroo, Prince Sharma, Muhammad Nisar, Tahir Abas and Naveed Khan were arrested for raising anti-India slogans.—KMS

Share on: WhatsApp