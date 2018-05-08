Police recovered drugs, liquor, weapons

Rawalpindi

Police in their crackdowns against anti-social elements have arrested 18 lawbreakers besides, recovering 2570 grams charras, 48 liters liquor and four pistols 30 bore with four rounds from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Bani police held Anis for having 200 grams charras. Sadiqabad police rounded up Ghazanfar and recovered 400 grams charras. Civil Line police apprehended Akbar with 1250 grams charras.

Mandra police held Zawar Ahmed on recovery of 500 grams charras. Murree police booked Nadeem for having 220 grams charras.

Other accused namely Umar, Shoukat, Shan, Asif, Ashir, Asif and Nabeel were sent behind the bars for having 10, 8, 5, 6, 10, 5 and 4 liters liquor respectively.

Airport police arrested Waqar and Munir on recovery of two 30 bore pistols. Kalar Syedan police also recovered a 30 bore pistol with two rounds from Qaiser. Race Course police netted Javed for having a 9mm pistol while Bilal and Rozi Khan were apprehended for possessing two daggers.—APP