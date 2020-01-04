Police recover ‘treasure’ from prisoners in Quetta jail

OUR CORRESPONDENT

QUETTA Television sets, mobile phones, marijuana, sheesha and other things were recovered after police conducted an operation in a jail on Saturday. These valuables included 25 TV sets, 300 mobile phones, drugs of heroin, sheesha, marijuana and other goods which were recovered from the prisoners’ possession. Stoves and utensils were also recovered from the jail. Upon inquiring, it came to know that the inmates were being provided their favourite dishes in jail. Two days earlier, Chief Justice of Balochistan visited the jail ward of the hospital where he found 16 prisoners who were fraudulently admitted as patients. The prisoners were sent back to jail on the chief justice’s orders.