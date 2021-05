Our Correspondent Abbottabad

Abbottabad Police Saturday recovered stolen sugar fand Ghee from Utility Stores and arrested two people.

According to the details, Cantonment Police Station on the tip-off raided a Suzuki pickup RI- 879 and recovered 750 kilogram Ghee and three bags of sugar, both items were stolen from Utility Stores.

Police also arrested Suzuki carry driver Tariq Mahmood son of Ashraf resident of Hassan Abdal.