Police recover illegal arms, stolen items

City Reporter

Police in a raid and search operation at a ground floor apartment have recovered illegal arms and ammunition. Sharah-e-Faisal Police conducted a raid at an apartment in its jurisdiction, arrested 10 suspects and unearthed arms hidden underground, an official said on Sunday.

SSP East region Tanveer Alam Odho has said that the recovered arms included a light machine-gun (LMG), shot gun, 12 bore gun and Triple Two rifle.The police also recovered 25 snatched or stolen motorbikes and four cars, SSP East said. A case has been registered at the police station against arrested accused.A search operation was conducted by the police at a complex called Noman Heaven.

They had reached there after receiving news from one of their sources. According to the police, the weapons and ammunition they seized included repeater rifles, sub-machine guns, light-machine guns and bullets. All of the weapons were buried underground.

Investigations are under way to find people involved in stocking and burying the weapons. Between 15 and 20 people were arrested during the operation and are being interrogated. A case has also been registered. In an incident five armed bandits, riding three motorbikes entered in a house near Mosmiyat in Gulistan-e-Johar. They made hostage the family and deprived them of gold jewelry.