Police recover dog, donkey hides from two vehicles

Multiple bags carrying animal hides were recovered on late Friday night from two vehicles during a police operation in metropolis’ Korangi area.

According to Zulfiqar Lariq, the deputy inspector-general (DIG) for East, police found at least 40 bags filled with hides of animals such as dogs and donkeys during an operation in the Korangi Industrial Area.

Police had initially claimed that the hides were recovered from a warehouse but later changed their statement and remarked that the hides were recovered from two vehicles.

Moreover, the authorities took into custody four men who were present at the site. Case were registered against them. An Afghan national was among the suspects as well.

According to SSP Korangi Zulfiqar Mehar, the donkey skins were being smuggled to China. He further said that the accused might have supplied meat to restaurants in Karachi and Hyderabad.

Police sources said that Hamid Afghani gang, comprising 14 members, was involved in this business and use to smuggle donkey skins from Pakistan and Afghanistan to China.—INP

