Police recover child, arrest kidnapper

Staff Reporter

Police on Saturday claimed to have recovered a seven-year-old abducted boy and detained his kidnapper during a raid in Malilr area of Karachi.

Talking to newsmen, Malir SSP Irfan Bahadur said that police, on a tip-off, conducted raid at a house in the area and recovered the abducted child and took the alleged kidnapper into custody. A pistol was also recovered from his possession, said the police officer.

He said the suspect was identified as Murad and added that he revealed in the custody that he sold out the children for Rs10,000 to 15,000 each to a gang involved in child kidnapping.

The police lodge a case against the suspect and started investigation. The police officer said that they were conducting raids in different areas to arrest his accomplices.

