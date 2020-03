Faisalabad

The police on Wednesday recovered a dead body of a 42-year-old man in area of Dajkot, Faisalabad.

As per details, the police upon being informed about the strangulated body reached the spot and shifted the body to the nearest hospital for medico-legal.

The body was identified as Sajjad, who is said to be father of three kids. Further investigation into the matter was underway.—INP