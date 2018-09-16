Police recover 239 liquor bottles, 2000 kites

Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi district Police in two separate raids recovered 239 bottles of liquor, 649 kupies and 2000 kites. According to a police spokesman, Chontra police acting on a tip-off started snap checking of vehicles at Jorian Chowk in its jurisdiction and succeeded to recover 239 bottles of liquor, 649 ‘desi kupies’ and other items from a car.

He informed that as the suspected vehicle appeared, the police party signaled to stop the car at the Chowk but, instead of stopping, an unidentified driver accelerated the car and managed to flee.

The police party under the supervision of SHO Chontra chased the vehicle and managed to intercept near Benish Village. The driver managed to escape in nearby crop fields.

The police during search of the vehicle recovered 239 bottles of liquor, 649 ‘desi kupies’ and other items. A case has been registered against the unknown smugglers. Meanwhile, Saddar Baroni police netted a kite seller namely Qalb e Abbas and recovered 2000 kites. A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway.—APP

