Police recover 20,000 masks; four held

Staff Reporter The police on Monday arrested four suspects and recovered a huge cache of surgical masks, which were apparently hoarded to be sold on higher prices amid the coronavirus outbreak scare in the country. According to the police, the protective equipment was recovered from Kharadar area. Police said that more than 20,000 masks were recovered from the suspects, adding that a case has been registered against the hoarders. On Saturday, Sindh Rangers carried out a raid in the Gulshan-e-Iqbal locality in Karachi and recovered more than 70,000 surgical masks. The raid came a day after th Supreme Court ordered the government to crack down on hoarders. Price of surgical masks skyrocketed in Karachi last week. , after two cases of coronavirus were confirmed in the country. Currently, there are four people under treatment for the coronavirus.