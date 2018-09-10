Police recover 16kg hashish, 44kg opium

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

The Charsadda police in a special crackdown against narcotic smuggling seized 16kg fine quality hashish and 44kg opium from a motorcar going to down country near Shak No. 6 area, District Charsadda on Sunday.

This was stated by DPO Charsadda Irfan Ullah Khan while talking to media men. DSP Circle Sarderi Fazal Sher Khan along with SHO Nisata Sami Ullah Khan were also present. He said special crackdown was started against drug smugglers in the districts and during an attempt of drug smugglers the police party signaled a motorcar but the drives speed it away and on the chase the smugglers left the car by making their escaped good. When checking the car the police party recovered 16 hashish and 44kg opium from the motorcar and started search operation for the arrest of the smugglers.