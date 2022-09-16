Police recommend deportation of illegal Afghan immigrants

The Karachi police on Thursday recommended the deportation of Afghan immigrants, illegally residing in the city.According to details, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Sohrab Goth, Sohail Faiz, has penned down a letter to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) East, recommending deportation of illegal Afghan immigrants.In the letter, SDPO Sohrab Goth claimed that the Afghan nationals were involved in anti-national activities, land grabbing, murders, drug trafficking and street crimes.The police officer noted that few days earlier, the Super Highway was blocked. “Five cases were registered against suspects in East district including Sohrab Goth,” the letter pointed out.

“Three days ago, the police had arrested dozens of illegal Afghan immigrants residing illegally in the city,” it stated, adding that cases have been registered against the arrested immigrants under Foreign Act.

SDPO Sohail Faiz, in the letter, maintained that the Afghan nationals have been deported before, asking for permission for deportation amid rising criminal activities.It is pertinent to mention here that the city police arrested as many as 26 illegal Afghan immigrants in Karachi’s Al-Asif Square for illegally crossing the border.According to details, the Sohrab Goth Police Station carried out an operation near the service road at Al-Asif Square and arrested 26 illegal immigrants.

A police spokesperson said that the raid was conducted was by a patrolling officer. The Afghan nationals failed to show their Pakistani citizenship and relevant travel documents, they added.