‘Police-Razakar’ killed, two cops injured

Rawalpindi

Razakar of Police was shot dead while two policemen sustained injuries following firing by unidentified gunmen in wee hours on Thursday in the Dhoke Hassu area.

According the police the police party which came under the fire attack of unknown assailants were carrying out routine checking at a police picket.

Spokesman of City Police Officer Police (CPO) Israr Ahmed Abassi told APP that the police officials were performing their routine duty near Bimillah Hotel in Police Station Ratta Amral area. When they saw a motorcycle approaching towards the post the rider of the motorcycle were signaled to halt.

Meanwhile, the three riders of the bike instead of halting their vehicle opened fire at the police officials and sped away from the scene, which resulted in killing of a Police-Razakar identified as Shamsheer on the spot and caused injuries to two constables Makhdoom and Sajjid .

The spokesman said that an FIR has been registered on the application of the eyewitness head constable Faisal. Subsequently, special teams have been formed to arrest the unknown attackers.

Ratta Amral police said that sketches of the attackers are being prepared while the recording of CCTV”s are being collected to bring the culprits to justice.—APP