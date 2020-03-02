Police, Rangers start operation against criminals

Our Correspondent

Shikarpur

Keeping an eye to maintain law and order situation in the district, Shikarpur Police have started combing operation against criminals with the help of Rangers and took 110 suspects into its custody under the supervision of SSP Shikarpur Dr Rizwan Ahmed Khan and succeeded in recovering two dozen stolen / snatched motorcycles, Hashish one Mazda and one car, cattle including buffaloes and other articles including cash in multiple raids carried out by different police stations of Shikarpur and arrested criminals and handed over the recovered articles to their real owners in a ceremony held at the premises of SSP Office, here on Monday.

Nasim Bukhari, the PRO SSP Shikarpur, told this scribe that police have started combing operation with the support of Rangers to maintain law and order situation in the district and arrested 110 suspects and recovered two dozen Motorcycles, cattle, four wheel vehicles, mobile phones, hashish, and cash recovered in multiples raids carried out by New Faujdari, Rustam, Sultan-Kot, Dakhan, Lakhi Ghulam Shah, Madeji, Khanpur, Jaggan, Lakhi Gate, Bado, Stuart Ganj, Gaheja and other police stations under the strict directions of SSP Shikarpur Dr Rizwan Ahmed Khan besides police chief awarded certificates to at least 40 police personnel for their best performance in a ceremony.