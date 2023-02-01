Police raids residence of former CM Parvez Elahi in Gujrat

Punjab police, in the early hours of Wednesday, raided the residence of former Chief Minister (CM) Parvez Elahi in Gujrat, according to sources.

A heavy contingent of police raided Parvez Elahi’s residence and detained the security guards of the Kunjari House.

The Punjab police, however, have yet to confirm or deny the raid, but the ex-CM confirmed the development, saying that his employees were searched and harassed by the police.

“We were not told anything about it. We will take legal action against the raid on our house,” said Elahi.

Parvez Elahi’s son, Moonis Elahi, also confirmed the raid. In a tweet, he said that police had raided their house in Gujrat with no warrant.

He asked that 25 police vehicles were understandable, but why were two black Vigos with them?

کل رات پولیس نے ہمارے گجرات کے گھر پر ریڈ کی۔ نہ کوئی وارنٹ نہ کوئی کیس۔ پولیس کی 25 گاڑیوں کی تو سمجھ آتی ہے پر یہ ساتھ 2 کالے ویگو کیا کر رہے تھے؟ انڈین جاسوس ڈھونڈ رہے تھے ؟ pic.twitter.com/ykP5pOKBBD — Moonis Elahi (@MoonisElahi6) February 1, 2023

Soon after the caretaker government took over in Punjab, it started probing multiple former and current officials related to Elahi.

Last week, Punjab’s anti-corruption watchdog registered a case against Parvez Elahi’s former principal secretary, Mohammad Khan Bhatti, for allegedly taking bribes.