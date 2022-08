The police have conducted a raid on the office of PML-N leader Amir Raza in Lahore on Saturday.

The police went into PML-N’s former union council chairman Amir Raza’s office located at Sher Shah Road.

Amir Raza was not present in his office when the police raided it. In reaction, Amir Raza said the Punjab government is resorting to politics of vengeance but the PML-N “soldiers” would not be deterred.