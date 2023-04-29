Police raid Parvez Elahi’s house in late-night arrest attempt

In a late-night attempt to detain the former chief minister of the province, the Punjab Police invaded the home of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Parvez Elahi, according to media.

Television footage and later social media posts showed how the cops were able to force their way inside the home by scaling over the property’s boundary walls.

However, despite reports that 12 people, presumably those employed at the residence, had been detained, the police were unable to locate the former Punjab CM there.

Moonis Elahi, Parvez Elahi’s son, had already confirmed the late-night raid late on Friday night.

“Punjab police is at our residence to arrest my father right now in a case for which he got bail today. His bail hearing was covered by all media outlets,” tweeted Moonis, reiterating PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s statement that the “rule of law had ended in Pakistan”.

The subsequent flood of video showing police activity near Parvez Elahi’s home on social media. According to reports, the police reportedly blocked up the street in front of the residence, and members of the Anti-Riots Force and anti-corruption officers were also on the scene.

Imran, the leader of the PTI, condemned what he called a “illegal raid” in the midst of the outcry.

“No consideration for the women and family members here. In front of our eyes, Pakistan’s democracy is being destroyed. There is simply jungle law, no respect for the Constitution, Supreme Court rulings, or basic human rights, he tweeted.

The hectic circumstances outside Parvez Elahi’s home were captured on film, which was also posted on the PTI official Twitter page.

The news comes shortly after the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and PTI representatives concluded their second round of election negotiations at the Parliament House.

Leaders on both sides said that they had presented their ideas and that the conversation would go back up on Tuesday. Ishaq Dar, the finance minister, stated after the negotiations that considerable progress had been achieved, providing encouragement that the disagreement over conducting new elections was nearing a resolution.