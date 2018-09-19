Police raid on house of Rafiq Ganai denounced

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League has strongly condemned the police raid of on the house of party General Secretary, Muhammad Rafiq Ganai.

The JKML Spokesman, Sajjad Ayobi, in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the police had raided more than six times the residence of Muhammad Rafiq Ganai at Kanipora in Nowgam and harassed his family members.

He also condemned the continued detention of party’s Press Secretary, Fairoz Ahmad Khan, who was sent from Kupwara police station to Kot Bhalwal jail after being booked under draconian law, Public Safety Act (PSA). He termed the actions as the worst form of state terrorism.

The spokesman appealed to the United Nations, International Committee of Red Cross, Amnesty International and other human rights organizations to take notice of this lawlessness in the occupied territory.—KMS

