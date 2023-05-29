Police raid houses of Omar Ayub, Shahzad Akbar

Lahore: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Sunday condemned police raids on the houses of party leaders Omar Ayub and Shahzad Akbar.

In a tweet, the former prime minister said that today “we are living in dark ages”.

“Constitution violated, court decisions openly flouted, houses broken in without warrant and smashed, media muzzled and no one to protect our fundamental rights,” Imran Khan added in his tweet.

There were raids at night on Omar Ayub and Shahzad Akbar's (he's not even in the country) houses.

Earlier, the newly-appointed PTI Secretary-General and former federal minister Omar Ayub said in a tweet that the Islamabad Police from Shalimar Police Station raided his house again “without a search warrant” and “stole” his parked Toyota Hilux Twin Cabin Model 2011.

“Islamabad Police are indulging in illegal searches & now vehicle thefts. Members of the judiciary, civil servants & diplomats should take care of their vehicles as the police have resorted to stealing vehicles to top up their salaries in these super high inflationary times!! Where should I register an FIR for my stolen vehicle? Do I ask the thieves to catch the thieves?”

Similarly, former adviser to prime minister on accountability Mirza Shahzad Akbar, in a tweet, said: “Everyone knows I am not in country but Rangers and Police (25-30 armed) have attacked my house in Islamabad at 1 am, broken doors and have kidnapped my younger brother.”