Police raid brothel, arrest nine

Rawalpindi

Police raided a brothel and arrested nine accused who were allegedly involved in immoral activities here.

According to police spokesman, on a tip off, Naseerabad police conducted a raid in Mehboob Line Peshawar Road and arrested nine persons, identified as Noor Hussain, Rizwan, Tufail, Ismail, Huda yar, Abida, Saima and Shazia who were involved in immoral activities.

Residents of the neighborhood had already lodged complaints with the police, the spokesman added.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and started investigation.—APP