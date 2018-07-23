Police-protesters clashes, scores injured in Kathmandu

Kathmandu

A rally led by Tarun Dal, in solidarity with Dr Govinda KC’s demands, turned violent on Saturday, leaving scores of participants injured as police fired teargas shells following clashes with the protesters.

The Nepali Congress youth wing demonstrated along the same route that civil society members had marched on. Tarun Dal members clashed with police as they tried to breach a restricted zone.

As the youth wing of the opposition Nepali Congress demonstrating against the government’s’ authoritarian move, attempted to enter the area, security forces charged batons to disperse the crowd while the peaceful rally led by civil society members took the other lane at New Baneshwor on the Maitighar-Tinkune stretch.

According to Superintendent of Police Ram Dutta Joshi, spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police Range Kathmandu, security personnel were compelled to use force after the protest turned violent.

A total of 23 teargas shells were fired. Tarun Dal President Jeet Jung Basnet was injured along with other cadres during the scuffle. Eleven police officials, including Deputy Superintendents Kuldeep Chand and Dan Bahadur Malla and one inspector.—Agencies

