Police prepares new action plan to check rising terrorism

The Sindh Police has formulated a new action plan after recent incidents of terrorism in the city.

Sindh Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Dr Kaleem Imam has written letters to the Karachi police chief, Rangers and all zones’ deputy IGs asking them to run a special snap-checking campaign from January 1 to January 15.

IGP said that it has been observed that motorcycles were being used in the target killing incidents and terrorist activities in the province, hence all motorcycles will be checked thoroughly from January 2019.

The letter further said that suspicious pillion riders with helmets, surgical masks or caps will be duly checked along with their motorcycles for any possibility of weapons in secret compartments.

A pro forma pertaining to snap-checking has also been given in the letter which orders sudden snap-checking on daily basis specifically at night, busy timings, black spots, entrance and exit routes of areas and crime hit areas.

