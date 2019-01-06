Police Post established in DHA

A new police post has been established in Defence Housing Authority (DHA) Phase-11 Islamabad to ensure elaborate security arrangements in the area and keep high vigilance against the criminal elements. This new check post has been established following the directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar in coordination with administration of DHA.

It was formally inaugurated by Superintendent of Police (Rural)) Muhammad Umer while the inaugural ceremony was attended among others by Sub-Divisional Police Officer Sihala, ASP Muhammad Essa Khan, Station House Officer Sihala Malik Basheer Ahmed, representatives of DHA administration, notables of the area and other police officials. Policemen would be deputed at this check post in various shifts round the clock and to rush to the site in case of any untoward incident there.

The residents of DHA have appreciated this step of Islamabad police and said that it would help to increase the coordination of police with citizens to curb crime. The residents of the area can give information to the police personnel deputed there in case of any untoward or crime incident following which prompt action would be taken. Meanwhile, Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed reviewed the security arrangements throughout the district including Sihala area.

He directed all SHOs to ensure effective security and effective patrolling in their respective areas. The SSP ordered high vigilance against those supporting criminals and to ensure their arrests.

He said that it is the prime responsibility of the police to ensure protection to the lives and property of the citizens and no sluggish attitude would be tolerated in this regard.—APP

