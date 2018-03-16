Police playing crucial role in war on terrorism: IGP

Staff Reporter

Inspector General of Police Punjab Capt (Retd) Arif Nawaz Khan has said that the Punjab police is playing crucial role in war against terrorism and extremism.

Talking to the media after the funeral prayers of martyrs of Raiwind blast at Police Lines here on Thursday, he said that the policemen were ready to offer every sacrifice for protection of property and lives of the people.

He said that the police personnel, who embraced martyrdom in Raiwind blast, are heroes of the nation who not only set an unprecedented example of their duties but also ensured safety of the lives and property of thousands of citizens.

The IGP Punjab visited the blast scene and the Sharif Medical Complex and Rawind hospital to enquire after the wounded persons.

The IGP Punjab said that according to initial investigations, suicide bomber detonated himself at the police check-post during the change of shift. The post was situated 500 metres away from the place of congregation. When the policemen intercepted him for checking, he blew himself up and caused death of six policemen and four civilians.

In the blast, total 18 policemen were injured including ASP, SHOs and constables, while 15 civilians individual were also among the wounded persons. All the wounded persons are being provided the best medical facilities in different hospitals.

He said that police and teams of other law-enforcement agencies have collected initial evidence and started investigation.