Police pickets

There are police check posts on all main roads leading to or out of Lahore. The treatment meted out to many travellers and motorists by the police is despicable. Mainly the folks belonging to villages and small towns and travelling in cars with families are stopped for checking. Since I am a regular traveller and pass through the police picket near the NAB Office at Thokar Niaz Beg, I often witness policemen frisking the travellers’ pockets and valets to look for bombs and grenades. It amounts to harassment of the ordinary people.

Usually, small cars are stopped for checking. I am sure if the family that was recently butchered in Sahiwal was travelling in a black Prado, no one would have dared to treat it the way it was.

Imagine, the humiliation ordinary citizens suffer when pulled out of their vehicles in front of their wives and children and their pockets searched as if they were hardened criminals. All the citizens have self-esteem and the police must treat them with respect.

So many tall claims in the name of people of Pakistan are uttered in political speeches every day while the police treat the hapless people most shabbily.

TARIQ KHAN

Lahore

Share on: WhatsApp