Police performance in April

Abbottabad

District police Tuesday issued performance report for the month of April and seized 36-kilogram hashish one kilogram heroin and 380 bottle liquor.

District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad Syed Ishfaq Anwar said in monthly crime meeting here on Tuesday which was attended by police officials. Action against illegal weapons, police seized 56 pistols, 50 guns, 08 rifles and 1460 bullets of different calibers were recovered.

It was told to the meeting that 30 police officers were penalized during the month of April on various allegations while 18 were rewarded owing to their good performance.

It has been told to the meeting that a massive drive against the criminals has been started in the light of the secret information. The police also arrested 34 criminals, 15 fugitives those were involved in various cases were also arrested.—TNS