Police Operation Division clinch cricket tournament

Islamabad

Islamabad Police’ Operation Division team Sunday clinched the trophy of Inter-Divisional Cricket tournament by beating the Logistic Division after a sensational 20-over match held at the Marghzar ground in Saidpur here.

The winning team achieved the target of 178 runs, set by the runner up, on second last ball of the final over.Deputy Inspector General of Police Waqar Ahmed Chohan said the tournament was organized on special directives of Inspector General of Islamabad Police Sultan Azam Temuri to promote healthy activities in police force.

He highlighted importance of promoting sports activities among police personnel as it was a great source for character as well as morale building.

He said policemen get exhausted from long duties and such event would help to entertain them and provide them opportunity to demonstrate their sports skills, adding that this event would make policemen to keep themselves physically and mentally fit.

The DIG said other sports activities like hockey, football, wrestling, squash would be also arranged at Police Line Headquarters.

IGP Islamabad Sultan Azam Temuri inaugurated the tournament on Friday. SSP Sajid Kiani also played the final match representing his team, the Operation Division. SP Saddar Amir Niazi was also among the squad of the winning team.

Later, the DIG distributed prizes among the members of the winning team. Atif Hussain got the man of the match award amounting to Rs10,000, while Rs20,000 prize was given to Muntazir Mehdi over his outstanding batting performance in the last over. He handed over the trophy to SSP Sajid Kiani and team captain Muhammad Abid. —APP