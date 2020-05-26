Police officials celebrated Eid with martyrs’ families: IG

Inspector General of Police Shoaib Dastgir said that living nations cannot forget the sacrifices of their martyrs therefore brave sons of Punjab Police who sacrificed their lives for future of nation and peace are precious asset and for solidarity with their families, all RPOs and DPOs marked the festival of Eid with the families of martyrs.

These views were expressed by the IG when he was speaking after paying visit at memorials of martyrs and offering Eid prayers.

He further said that field officers also visited the graves and homes of martyrs and gave this message that the police force is standing side by side with them on this joyful moments and will not leave them alone in any event of grief or happiness.

He further said Eid came in unusual situations due to global pandemic corona and tragic incident of Karachi in which strict following of precautionary measures is not only the need of time but also Punjab Police equally share the grief of Karachi Aircraft affected persons.

He further said that Eid gifts have been sent to families of all martyrs by the department and their requirements will be fulfilled on priority basis.

IG Punjab laid floral wreaths on martyrs memorials and offered Fateha for higher ranks of the martyrs at Qila Gujjar Singh.

Inspector General of Police Shoaib Dastgir offered Eid prayer with officers and officials of Lahore Police and after this he distributed Eidi among employees of Police lines.

On this occasion, Addl IGP Rao Sardar, CCPO Lahore Zulfuqar Hameed, DIG Operations Lahore Rai Babar Saeed, DIG investigation Dr. Inaam Waheed, CTO Lahore Captain retired Syed Hamad Abid, former senior Police Officers along with officers and officials of Dolphin, PRU, Anti-Riot Force with other formations were also present. On this occasion, IG Punjab issued important directions to Police Officers regarding improving security in city during Eid days.