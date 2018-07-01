Police officers urged to play impartial role in elections

Staff Reporter

Chief Secretary Punjab Akbar Hussain Durrani met with Inspector General Police, Punjab Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam at Central Police Office. During the meeting he paid homage to martyrs of police. On this occasion while addressing to senior officers of CPO Chief Secretary said that to conduct transparent election is preference of caretaker government for which all civil and police officers should perform their duties and utilize all their potential to maintain law and order during election. Chief Secretary further said that leadership of Punjab Police includes able, dutiful and industrious officers, capable to produce best results.

He said that transfers and postings on huge scale in civil and police departments have been done across the Punjab in order to make process of election impartial. On this occasion IG Punjab Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam vowed that Punjab police is completely alert to conduct transparent election in the province peacefully also implementation of election code of conduct issued by election commission will be ensured at any cost.