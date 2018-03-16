Police officer suspended over harsh attitude

Our Correspondent

Sialkot

A police officer in Sialkot who was caught on video manhandling a child during a raid on a residence in the Dhera Sindha area was suspended from active duty on Thursday.

The video, which went viral on social media, shows a police officer identified as Sadar Police Station’s Sub-Inspector Tahir grabbing a girl sitting on a motorcycle – believed to be between 4-7 years old – by her arm and tossing her harshly onto the ground at her family’s home on Wednesday.

The girl’s father, who is currently embroiled in an ongoing dispute with relatives, told media that despite securing interim bail in the case, police officers had raided his home and misbehaved with his family, including the person shooting the video, who was allegedly subjected to physical violence and abusive language.

District Police Officer (DPO) Sialkot Asad Sarfaraz took notice of the incident and also condemned it.

“The police officer in question has been suspended,” he said, adding: “Disrespect shown by any person in uniform towards the public will not be tolerated.”

He said an inquiry committee has been formed to investigate the matter.