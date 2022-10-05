Police officer suspended for being absent from snap checking

A police officer was suspended for being absent from the snap checking on late Tuesday night.

According to Karachi Police Spokesman on Wednesday, Additional Inspector General of Police – Karachi Javed Alam Odho paid a surprise visit to different areas of the megalopolis late Tuesday night and inspected the security measures and process of snap checking.

The Karachi Police chief suspended a station house officer (SHO) of Saddar police station for being absent from snap checking in his jurisdictions.

The police spokesperson added that to control the increasing street crimes in the city, a comprehensive plan had been devised for police patrolling and snap checking.

Strict disciplinary actions were being taken against negligent officers and officials of police, the spokesperson concluded.