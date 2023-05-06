Police officer shot dead in city firing

A Sindh police constable was killed on his way back from a wedding ceremony in the city’s Quaidabad area, ARY News reported on Saturday. According to details, unidentified armed men opened fire and killed the police officer, Azeem Haider, near the Surjani moor area of Karachi.

In a statement, SHO Surjani stated that 30-year-old Azim Hyder was returning from a wedding ceremony when he was targeted by armed assailants near the Green Bus Stop in Surjani moor, which resulted in his immediate death.

The SHO said that the police found a purse and a mobile phone – belonging to the deceased – from the scene. Meanwhile, the police stated that the constable was targeted and the incident was not of a robbery resistance.

According to police officials, the deceased, Azeem Haider, had a personal weapon on him, which was recovered from his body. The police are conducting further investigations into the incident.