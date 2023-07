PESHAWAR – Additional SHO of Khyber has been martyred by a suicide bombing that apparently targeted policemen in a mosque in the country’s mountainous region neighboring Afghanistan.

Local police said the suicide bomber stormed the mosque and in the incident, additional SHO Adnan Afridi embraced martyrdom.

Security agencies rushed to the area and cordoned off the area while the clearance operation is underway.

This is a developing story, and will be updated later…