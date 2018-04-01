Police officer killed in Pulwama

Srinagar

In a second such attack on Saturday, a special police officer (SPO) who owned an eatery was shot dead by unknown gunmen near Murran chowk in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, police said.

SSP Pulwama Choudhary Aslam, who identified the deceased as Muhammad Ashraf Mir, a resident of Machpona, confirmed that he was working as SPO with the Jammu and Kashmir police.

He said that Ashraf was shot at in his chest by unknown militants on a street near Murran Chowk. He was rushed to district hospital Pulwama where he succumbed.

Local sources said that Ashraf also owned an eatery in main town Pulwama.

Earlier in the day, another special police officer Trilok Singh, was shot at by militants in Khanabal chowk of neighbouring Anantnag district. He was critically injured in the shooting.—GK