Police Officer arrested accused of sexual assault

Tariq Saeed

Peshawar

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Saturday arrested a sub-inspector of Haripur police under the charges of sexually assaulting a woman. The Police high ups said though the medical report did not confirm the charges of sexual assault, still the case is being probed as the sexual harassment was also a crime and the officer, already in police custody, if found guilty would not be spared.

According to police the cop Aqeedat Shah, was arrested for alleged involvement in sexual assault on woman in Haripur. A case has been filed against a policeman for reported sexual assault on a woman. Reports say a woman registered an FIR stating the accused, sub inspector Aqeedat Shah, intercepted her vehicle at midnight on February 14. She was in the car with her daughter and driver when they were stopped.

The FIR, filed by the survivor on February 15, states that the policeman forced her daughter and driver to leave the vehicle while he himself sat inside and sexually assaulted her. She added that the sub inspector told them to leave, after committing the crime. Following the incident, the woman filed a case at Sarai Saleh police station in Haripur.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa IGP Salahuddin Mehsud said the sub inspector has been arrested, while a spokesperson for the Haripur police said the accused would be presented before a local court. Later in the day, the district police officer in Haripur said medical reports show the woman was not raped. . The accused sub inspector, he said, however continued to be police custody.

‘Harassing someone is also a crime and if it is proven against the accused, he would not be spared at all’. The DPO Haripur said while the sources in the Police told Observer no leniency would be displayed in case of arrested police officer and he will be dealt with severely even he is proved of any attempt of sexual harassment. ‘We are in no mood of saving our force member for any wrong doing’. The sources said adding they were also investigating if the episode was not based on personal vendetta or some other motives.