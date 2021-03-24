Police office being razed in Gujjar Nullah anti-encroachment drive

In an anti-encroachment operation along the city’s Gujjar Nullah, a portion of a police station also being demolished, it was learnt on Wednesday.

The city officials have found the office of the SDPO Gulbahar at Choona Depot constructed on the state land with illegal encroachment.

The office of the DSP, the lock-up room, the SHO’s room and entrance door of the police station being demolished under the decision.

The case properties including unclaimed and stolen motorcycles earlier transferred from the police station premises.

Demolition of the encroached portion of the police station started after disconnecting power supply to the building.

The anti-encroachment personnel halted their work after a hand grenade dropped out of the case property, while demolishing the office of the DSP.

The police personnel picked the grenade and kept it in the case properties after the staff pointed out about it.

Karachi’s drainage system is being remodeled following devastating rains in the previous monsoon spell, which played havoc with the city because of choking of storm water drains and major nullahs causing urban flooding.

The experts put forward their recommendations advising the authorities restoration of the rain drains and storm water drainage system in its original shape by removing the structures flanked by nullahs.