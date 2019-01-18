Police offering service for industrial workers’ record verification

Staff Reporter

DIG IT Sindh Police Sultan Ali Khwaja told that police offering a service of record verification of industrial workers, while addressing to a gathering of industrialists at Korangi Association of Trade & Industry (KATI).

The DIG told that IT department of Sindh police already establish a complete record of hotels, and now working on the same for the private security agencies and arms dealers. Prior to this Acting-President of KATI Faraz-ur-Rehman, CPLC Chief Malir & Korangi Zubair Chhaya, Masood Naqi, Farhan-ur-Rehman, Head of KATI’s standing committee on Law& Order Nadeem Khan, Vice President Maheen Salman and others welcomed the DIG Sultan Khwaja at KATI. Faraz-ur-Rehman said that to control crime and effective implementation of law & order role of modern technology become immanent.

He appreciated that Sultan Khawaja has taken tremendous measures to arms Sindh police with technology tools.

The DIG told that IT department of Sindh police offering many services for the verification and criminal record checking.

He told that more than 1.8 million criminal records are available to match any person’s background. He said that the IT department also working for efficient vigilance system with the help of technology.

“I have also suggested the establishment of a Big Data Authority” he added. He said that now police are offering the data and criminal record verification service to the industries to ensure their security, and any employer could easily verify the NIC and background record of his employee, after acquiring this service from police.

