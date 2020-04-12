Police not honouring curfew passes: Pulwama officials

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the civil administration officials in Pulwama have said that the Indian police are not honouring curfew passes issued on emergency duty and are assaulting them.

The officials have also raised the matter in an official WhatsApp group, saying it is becoming difficult for them to perform their duties.

In a written complaint to the Pulwama Deputy Commissioner, an Executive Magistrate said that he was stopped by the police and his driver was assaulted at his place of posting.

Another official said the police behaviour had seriously impacted delivery of essential services in the district.

A senior official said that SP Mishra had also dishonoured curfew passes. He said that the SP himself tore down valid passes.—KMS