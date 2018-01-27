Police netted 26 lawbreakers; recovered drugs

Rawalpindi

Police in their crackdowns against anti-social elements have arrested 26 lawbreakers including two kite sellers, a firework user and four for running illegal LPG agencies besides recovering 6842 grams charras, 30 liters liquor, five pistols 30 bore with 10 rounds, two SMG rifles with 40 rounds, two 32 bore revolvers with 53 rounds, 350 kites and fireworks items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Pirwadhai police netted Jahangir for having 1200 grams charras while Asad Ullah and a female drug dealer were sent behind the bars on recovery of 1100 and 1130 grams charras respectively. Civil Line police rounded up Nazir and recovered 1250 grams charras. Banni police held Hamza and seized 1100 grams charras. Other accused were sent behind the bars for having illegal weapons, drugs and liquor. Meanwhile, Naseerabad police booked two kite sellers namely Shahbaz and Bilal for carrying 350 kites and two kite flying string rolls. Sadiqabad police recovered fireworks items from the possession of Saqlain. Bani police apprehended Nazam Khan while Gunjmandi police rounded up Jalil, Rahmanullah and Umar Ahmed who were running illegal LPG agencies.—APP