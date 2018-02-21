Police name Netanyahu confidants arrested in graft probe

Jerusalem

Israeli police have revealed the names of two close associates of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu who were arrested at the weekend as part of a wide-ranging corruption probe.

The police identified the pair as Nir Hefetz, a former Netanyahu spokesman, and Shlomo Filber, the ex-director of the communications ministry under Netanyahu.

The two are suspected of promoting regulation worth hundreds of millions of dollars to Israel’s Bezeq telecom company in return for favorable coverage of Netanyahu at the Walla news site.

Five others central figures at Bezeq, including the company’s controlling shareholder, Shaul Elovitch, have also been arrested on suspicion of giving bribes.

Hefetz, Filber and Elovitch will all remain in custody until Thursday, Israeli daily Haaretz reported.

“As part of the investigation, suspicions accumulated on felonies concerning ethics, fraud, money laundering and securities violations, conducted over extended periods of time, frequently and systematically as part of relationships between Bezeq executives and public servants and their associates,” the Israeli police said on Tuesday.

The detentions came as part of Case 4000, which revolves around the alleged quid-pro-quo relations between Netanyahu and Elovitch.

The Israeli premier has not yet been named as a suspect in the case but is expected to be questioned. The new probe comes days after the Israeli police told the attorney general that there was sufficient evidence for Netanyahu to be indicted for bribery, fraud and breach of trust in two separate cases.

Israel’s Supreme Court rejects petition that sought to nix police recommendations in corruption probes against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.—Agencies