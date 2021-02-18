Police nab two for robbing Swiss, German nationals

Staff Reporter

The City Police claimed to have arrested two suspects from the race course who robbed German and Swiss nationals and recover looted euros.

Police have said that help is being sought to recover 1.86 Bitcoin. “Other suspects involved in the police incident will be arrested soon,” police said.

Two foreign nationals, one from Switzerland and the other from Germany, Maria and Stephen, were deprived of millions of rupees in the city on February 14. Racecourse police registered a case on the complaint of Attaul Noor Saqib.

According to the complainant, victims Stephan Ehrhardt and Maria Spari told him that they came from Switzerland on February 10 and stayed in a five-star hotel on The Mall following an investment offer. Reportedly, accused Rana Irfan Mehmood, who had already met the victims in Germany and Switzerland, invited them to come to Pakistan to make an investment.

He picked them up from the hotel on the pretext of showing the City and he along with his four accomplices deprived them of Euro worth Rs1,213,085 and Bitcoin worth Rs14,700,000.