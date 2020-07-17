Police nab retired teacher who ‘raped’ student

Khairpur

Police have arrested a retired teacher who allegedly sexually assaulted a 10-year-old boy at his tuition centre in Thari Mirwah city in Khairpur.

Thari Mirwah police registered an FIR against Sarrang Shar on the complaint of the victim’s father after videos and pictures emerged on social media showing the accused allegedly raping the student.

He had gone into hiding after the registration of the case against him. However, he was arrested today and turned over to Thari Mirwah police station.—APP