Police nab MQM-London target killer

The police on Wednesday arrested a target killer of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London (MQM-L) from city’s area of Gulshan-e-Iqbal.

According to senior superintendent of police (SSP) Malir, Imran alias Mani rounded up by the Mubina Town police from Gabool Park, has confessed killing of more than 10 people in Landhi, Sohrab Goth, Korangi, Malir and Gulistan-e-Jauhar areas.

Moreover, he was wanted to police in several cases of firing over police and owing to his involvement in other heinous crimes.

The police have also recovered weapon and a snatched motorcycle from the custody of MQM-L shooter.—INP

Share on: WhatsApp