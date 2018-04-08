Police nab drug pusher for narco supply at edu institutions

Islamabad Police on Saturday arrested four outlaws including a drug pusher involved in supplying drugs at educational institutions and recovered a total of 1120 gram hashish and 1195 gram heroin from them, a police spokesman said.

A team, headed by SP (Saddar) Aamir Khan Niazi, arrested four outlaw as Zareef Khan, Mir Ghulam and Ishtiaq Yunus and Sabir Qureshi.

The accused Zareef Khan and Mir Ghulam are illegal Afghan immigrants and the former confessed to supply drugs at educational institutions.

Police team recovered 1120 gram hashish, 1195 gram heroin , six wine bottles and one 30 bore pistol along with four cartridges from their possession.

Police have registered the cases against these persons and further investigation is underway from them.

Meanwhile, police have booked four persons for defying the marriage laws in the area of R.A Bazzar, said police spokesman on Saturday.

Police held four persons identified as accused Bilal, Suleman, Khan Muhammad and Shahbaz, involved in using fireworks and playing music in loud voice.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and started investigation. —APP

