Police nab absconder wanted in criminal cases

Islamabad Sabzi Mandi Police on Friday arrested an absconder wanted to police in various criminal cases including murder, dacoity and street crime, a police spokesman said.

Following special directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan, Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Waqar Ud Din Syed assigned task to all police officials to ensure arrest of criminals at large. A special team headed by SP Industrial Area Sumera Azam including DSP Industrial Area, SHO Sabzi Mandi and others worked hard and succeeded to arrest a wanted proclaimed offender Adam Khan.

Police recovered snatched mobile phones, bike and cash from his possession while his other accomplices were held after interrogation from him. He was wanted to police in more than dozen cases of murder, robberies, street crime and dacoities. Separate cases have been registered against the accused and further investigation is underway.

SSP Islamabad Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated the overall performance of Sabzi Mandi police and announced cash reward and certificates for police team. He further maintained that our sole responsibility is to protect the lives and properties of the citizens. IGP also appreciated the officers/officials who ensured this arrest.—APP

