Police must apprehend serial killer

Ten murders in Kasur within six months and all the deceased are minor aged five to ten who were raped and killed. An eight-year-old girl was the 10th victim of this serial killing going on in the downtown of Kasur since January this year. This serial killing has sent waves of shocks and fears amongst the parents but the police department appears to be turning a deaf ear and has nothing to offer except assurances to arrest the culprit, appearing to be a mentally sick person.

In fact this unfortunate episode reminds us of a horrifying and chilling incident back in the 1990’s, when a sinister character Javed Iqbal murdered 100 children, after sexually abusing them in Lahore. The entire saga once again highlights the failure and limitations of our police department, which has neither trained investigators nor modern investigative tools to trace out such culprits who have no regard for humanity. Given the gravity of the situation, we will urge Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif to personally take notice of the matter and take all possible measures even if it requires sending special teams from provincial capital for the arrest of the serial killer before he manages to take the life of another young soul.

