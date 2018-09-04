Police men, hospital staff arrested in Sharjeel case

Staff Reporter

The assistant superintendent of Central Prison Karachi, who happens to be the complainant in PPP leader Sharjeel Inam Memon’s case, was arrested Tuesday along with five others, including hospital staff and police personnel.

According to DIG South Javed Odho, police personnel deployed at the sub-jail in the hospital where Memon was admitted were behaving suspiciously.

The sub-jail personnel have been arrested after CCTV footages were obtained from Ziauddin Hospital, a medical facility in Karachi where the PPP leader was shifted from jail for treatment.The footages show Memon’s domestic help taking alcohol bottles out of his hospital room after Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar paid a surprise visit to the facility.

It is said that Justice Nisar saw alcohol in the bottles found in the room. But when the Supreme Court team reached the sub-jail the alcohol was replaced with honey and olive oil.However, police have claimed of taking help from the CCTV footage and recovering the alcohol bottles from where Memon’s domestic help had hidden them.

Police said alcohol bottles recovered during the raid are mentioned in the FIR filed at Boat Basin police station and were available as case property.

Besides, it is said that the sub-jail did not look like a prison in the CCTV footage as there was no check on the supply of various things, for instance alcohol bottled that were found there.

