Police make headway in Birbal killing case

The Karachi police on Saturday claimed to have arrested a suspect involved in the killing of prominent ophthalmologist Dr Birbal Genani.

The arrested person is a relative of Dr Birbal’s assistant, said police, adding that the suspect was arrested with the help of CCTV cameras.Further investigation with the suspect is underway, say police.Earlier, Young Doctors Association (YDA) – Karachi Chapter – threatened to boycott all sectors of medical institutions if police fail to arrest the killers of Dr Birbal Genani.YDA demanded Inspector General (IG) Sindh arrest the killers of Dr Genani. They said that YDAP will boycott all sectors if the police failed to arrest the criminals within 48 hours.Dr Birbal Genani was killed and a lady doctor sustained injuries in a gun attack by unidentified assailants in Karachi earlier this week.

Unidentified assailants opened fire at a vehicle on Garden Lyari Expressway, leaving a renowned ophthalmologist Dr Birbal dead and a lady doctor namely Quratul Ain injured.

Dr Birbal Genani was the former director of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) and he also performed duties as the head of the Spencer Eye Hospital. He also runs a private clinic in the Ranchore Line area of Karachi.Police officials said that the car was moving from the Ramswami area when the armed men attacked the medics near a hall in the vicinity of the Garden police station.