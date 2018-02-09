Police Lines lodge fraud case against leasee of petrol station

Islamabad police lodged a fraud case against leasee of petrol station owned by Islamabad Police Lines. The FIR was registered at Shamas Colony Police Station in which complainant Inspector RI of Police Lines claimed that the said petrol station located in H-11 sector of Islamabad, is property of Police Lines, and was given to Nusrat Malik on lease under an agreement for a defined period of time. However, the leasee, violating the agreement handed over the petrol station which is property of Police lines to third party. Nusrat Malik, using right of impersonation owner, illegally handed over the said petrol station to Alif Deen, Muhammad Safdar and Sohail Abbasi.—TNS

Related