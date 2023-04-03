Police kill three robbers who stormed house in Korangi

Karachi police on Monday claimed to have shot dead three robbers who stormed a house in Korangi for dacoity.

As per SSP Korangi Sajid Sadozai, robbers forcibly entered a three-storey building in Korangi and looted, cash and other valuables.Getting the information, the police team timely reached the area and cordoned off the area, the SSP said and added more contingents were called in. The police said the robbers entered the house through its roof and made the family hostage.

In the operation, three robbers were shot dead, while the looted valuables were also recovered from their custody, the SSP added.

The bodies were moved to a nearby hospital, while the killed robbers were identified as Ahmed, Saeed and Sadiq.

Separately, two women broke into a house in Lahore’s Ghaziabad area and stole mobile phones. According to details, the incident took place in Lahore’s Ghaziabad area, where two women broke into a house and stole mobile phones.